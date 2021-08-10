The Delta variant has been identified in Iosco County, as well as Ogemaw County, by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
An unvaccinated female in Iosco County and an unvaccinated male in Ogemaw County both have the Delta variant of COVID-19, also known as B.1.617.2.
Only a small percentage of COVID-19 positive test samples are sent on for genetic sequencing to identify any variant strains, the health department said. Because of this, there are likely more unidentified cases of the Delta variant in the four counties the district health department serves.
“The Delta variant is more contagious than previous versions of COVID-19 and by the time it has been identified, an infected individual may have already exposed many more people,” said Dr. Mark Hamed, medical director for the health department. “With more than 80 percent of new cases being a highly contagious COVID-19 variant, vaccination is more important than ever. Current COVID-19 vaccines show effectiveness against these variants and reduce the risk of serious illness that may lead to hospitalization or death.”
Residents can find vaccine clinics on the health department’s website or by visiting vaccines.gov.
