Picking out the perfect Christmas tree is a tradition for some families.
Sunday was Courtney Atkinson’s second time this season.
“We came yesterday, got our tree as a family, and had to come back one more time today,” Atkinson said.
It’s a good thing they came early.
Linda Santino, co-owner of Santino’s Tree Farm in Birch Run, said demand is up this year and a tree shortage that began during the recession in 2008 is keeping supply down.
“It’s been great for us. But also, we are concerned that we will run out of trees even though we’ve got 45 acres of trees,” Santino said.
According to the USDA, last year, Americans bought more than 20 million real Christmas trees.
Santino said she only expects that number to go up this year.
Amy Start, executive director of the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, said it may be a record-breaking year.
“Just on the first two days, it’s been record sales,” Start said.
Many farms worried this season would be a bust.
“When COVID first came on, we were very nervous,” Start said.
But with the right guidelines and regulations, the farms remained open.
“Face shields for all of our guys. They’re all wearing masks. We’re disinfecting the saws after each use, the carts after each use, and hand sanitizer all around the farm,” Santino said.
The pandemic that many initially feared would put the season in jeopardy is contributing to its success.
“People are out because this is something they can do as a family and get out of the house,” Santino said.
Growers and the Christmas Tree Association recommend people to get a tree before it’s too late.
“If they wait to get a Christmas tree, their farm may be sold out,” Start said.
