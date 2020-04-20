A Mid-Michigan food pantry is working to keep up with demand as COVID-19 nearly doubles how much food they're distributing.
"We are definitely seeing a large increase in the number of people that need help right now," said Kara Ross, CEO for Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
Ross says people in the state of Michigan are struggling right now.
With businesses closing, and more and more workers having to file for unemployment, she says it's hard for families to obtain basic necessities.
"When we go to our distribution sites, we're seeing many, many more people and in fact, we're distributing almost twice as much food in any given week," she said.
She says she's never seen the need this high and she's been with the organization for over 20 years.
"The food bank covers 22 counties and we work with local food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens to distribute food into those communities,” Ross said what we're doing currently to help being that so many of our smaller pantries are seeing so many more people in need, is we're switching to a mobile food pantry model where we can have a drive through distribution."
Ross says with more people needing help, that means more donations are needed for the food bank itself.
She says canned goods are now harder to obtain, but the upside is fresh produce is more readily available.
She says the need for help isn't going away any time soon, so they're already looking ahead at how to continue their help
"We hope to do this for several more months at the level that we're doing to help with the amount of need we’re seeing right now,” Ross said. “We realize it's going to take some new thinking about how we get food and what's available here, but we're still going to be providing it in the community at least once or twice a week in every single county."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.