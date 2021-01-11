Demand is outweighing the number of doses available as more people in Michigan become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Currently Arenac has 589 cases with 25 deaths, Clare County is at 1,177 cases and 57 deaths,” said Steve Hall, Central Michigan District Health Department health officer.
And the numbers go on. The Central Michigan District Health Department covers Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties.
After numerous COVID-19 cases and deaths, those who were eligible didn't hesitate to get vaccinated.
“The demand certainly outweighs the supply right now,” Hall said. “We received a very limited supply.”
Instead, they have the people willing to get immunized but need more doses of vaccine. Something that may not happen until the end of the month.
“All local health departments and hospital systems in the state are moving as fast as we can but it’s really a supply issue,” he said.
The number of doses issued varies by county with some receiving around 200 doses and others around 400.
People who have already registered to get the vaccine could see up to a three-week delay.
Saginaw and Genesee counties are reporting similar issues.
"At this point we don't have vaccine availability to continue with the scheduling, so we are going to ask people to check back with us," said Suzanne Cupal, Genesee County Health Officer.
They say everyone will eventually get their turn in line.
"We won't forget about you,” said Christina Harrington, Saginaw County Health Officer. “It's really reserving your dose. We just want people to know that you will be able to get a dose."
So just hang tight.
“We’re asking for people’s patience,” Harrington said. “We don’t want vaccine in our freezers we want to get out into people’s arms and we’re working as fast as we can.”
