There’s a boom in construction jobs in Michigan and pay is going up.
Companies are putting out calls for workers, but there’s not enough to fill the jobs.
“We’re really lacking when it comes to young people getting in the field,” said Jeff Gritzinger, construction foreman.
The demand for skilled workers is soaring, but local contractors continue to have difficulty finding qualified employees.
Gritzinger encourages more people to give the trades a try.
“I think the misconception is that they have to go to college to learn this and they don’t. It’s just getting your foot in the door with the company,” Gritzinger said.
He said most trades will pay you as you learn and provide hands-on training without the high cost of college tuition.
According to the Associated General Contractors of America, job growth and pay increases in construction are outpacing most other job fields.
“It is very good pay and there’s health benefits and retirement, plus a lot of jobs right now,” Gritzinger said.
Gritzinger is currently working on a new construction building in downtown Fenton. It is one of the many structures that have went up over the past six months.
The Fenton Building Department said there is no sign of the building trend slowing down.
There were more than 1,000 permits pulled for construction jobs in 2018 in Fenton. Of those, 340 were building permits and the rest were for things like electrical, plumbing and zoning.
Gritzinger hopes the high demand and good wages will entice younger workers to get into skilled labor.
“Get off the couch, quit playing video games and get out there and apply,” Gritzinger said.
