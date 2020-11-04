Democrat Daniel Kildee wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 5th Congressional District.
Kildee issued the following statement:
“Thank you to the people of the Fifth Congressional District for once again placing their trust in me to represent them in Congress. It is an honor to work every day on behalf of the people in my hometown of Flint and other communities across mid-Michigan. To those that trusted me with their votes, thank you.
In Congress, I will continue to focus on the fundamental issues that matter most to working families: defeating this virus, rebuilding our economy, lowering the cost of health care and ensuring clean water for all.”
