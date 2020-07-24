Democratic leaders are calling upon Republican leaders to extend the federal unemployment benefits.
"We're here today with one message for the president, and for the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Do your job," said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Those benefits which are set to expire by the end of the month, support roughly 25 million Americans.
And according to Kildee, at least two million Michiganders have lost their jobs.
"I've heard from thousands of my constituents,” he said. “I just want to mention a couple of these folks. Rick from Bay City, Michigan wrote to me to say quote 'please vote to extend the $600 unemployment, it's been a much-needed lifeline. It helps with basic needs like housing and medicine.' Jeffrey from Saginaw, wrote basically the same story."
And speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi also weighed in, saying that further inaction from the president or senate republicans will only lead to further unemployment.
"They're in disarray and they're disarray is causing great, great damage to America’s working families," Pelosi said.
She added that the passing of the Heroes Act was meant to help families support themselves and their wellbeing during this difficult time.
"As Mr. Kildee said, we hear calls all the time, people crying on the phone, crying on tv, they're in pain,” Pelosi said. “They're it's about their dignity and how they meet the needs of their children."
