The path for a shot at the White House in 2020 made its way through Detroit on Tuesday as the Democratic candidates debated hot topics in the Motor City.
There are 20 candidates, but 10 took the stage in the first of two nights of debates. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Pete Buttigieg were some of the candidates included in the debate.
They all started by talking about President Donald Trump.
“In the face of cruelty and fear from the lawless president, we will choose to be the nation that stands up for the human rights of everyone,” O’Rourke said.
“Ask yourself how someone like Donald Trump even gets within cheating distance of the Oval Office,” Buttigieg said.
“Donald Trump disgraces the office of the president every single day,” Warren said.
“We have got to take on Trump's racism, sexism, and come together,” Sanders said.
Healthcare was also a key issue discussed.
“When you end up in hospitals in Canada you come out with no bill at all. Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege. I believe that. I will fight for that,” Sanders said.
“Giant corporations and billionaires will pay more, middle-class families are going to pay less out of pocket for their healthcare,” Warren said.
The hot-button issue was immigration and whether those seeking refuge should be criminally prosecuted for crossing the border illegally.
“When I’m president, illegally crossing the border will still be illegal. But we have a crisis on our hands not just on immigration but on cruelty and incompetence that has created the humanitarian disaster,” Buttigieg said.
“I expect people that the people who come here follow the laws and we reserve the right to criminally prosecute them if they do not,” O’Rourke said.
With any debate, there were some fiery moments.
“It will finally include dental care, hearing aids, and eye care,” Sanders said.
“You don’t know that,” said candidate Tim Ryan.
“Second of all, second of all,” Sanders said.
“You don’t know that,” Ryan said.
“I do know it! I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders said.
TV5 reached out to the Michigan Republican Party for a response to several of the statements made in Tuesday's debate. We will update this article once we receive a response.
