“He’s willing to let people get COVID-19 if it somehow advances his political goals,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Kildee doesn’t think President Donald Trump should be holding large in-person rallies like the one scheduled at MBS airport on Sept. 10.
He says Trump’s actions are too dangerous in a COVID-19 world.
“The fact that you have to have people out there at MBS, and from what I’ve heard, many of them, maybe most of them, not wearing any masks is an indication of that same fact.”
Meanwhile, the Michigan Democratic Party issues a statement regarding Trump’s visit to mid-Michigan:
Today we will hear from a failed leader who has never put Michigan workers first. He has continued to showboat his way across this country making promises he has no intention of keeping, and in fact, has made a career out of breaking. His record speaks for himself.
As for Kildee, he believes the voters should choose Joe Biden over Trump.
“Joe is Joe. He’s genuine, sincere and he wants to protect public health. Donald Trump is a clown who simple wants to get himself re-elected and wants to do anything in his power, even if it puts people at risk, to achieve that goal. We need to reject that.”
Really no more of a health concern than this past Labor Day weekend. Did anyone go to Mackinaw Island?? :-) People are careful, please give us credit.
