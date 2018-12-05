In a late move Tuesday night, state lawmakers approved controversial changes to laws that would increase the minimum wage and give workers more paid sick leave.
It is still unclear whether Gov. Rick Snyder will sign the changes into law.
“There is no question that the Republicans yesterday gutted these bills,” State Rep. Tim Greimel said.
Greimel is sounding off on how the Republican-led Michigan legislature passed bills on Tuesday that would delay a minimum wage hike and scale back paid sick leave requirements.
“They’ve totally turned the minimum wage bill upside down. They’re actually reducing the proportion of tipped minimum wage to non-tipped minimum wage. They’re postponing minimum wage getting to $12 an hour from a couple years from now to 2030,” Greimel said.
GOP legislators approved the bills in September before they could get to the November ballot.
This move allowed the legislature to amend the bills with a simple majority vote in each chamber – something they could not have done as easily had the bills passed on election day.
“They’re fully moving their agenda forward, suppressing other things that could help people in the state of Michigan. This is a full on Republican blitz,” State Rep. Sheldon Neeley said.
TV5 reached out to several Republican lawmakers in Lansing, but they would not get into the details behind why they voted for these bills.
“I voted yes,” State Rep. Rob Verheulen said. “I thought they were good bills.”
Democrats say what Republicans are doing is unconstitutional.
Democrats said it’s an unprecedented lame-duck strategy.
Conservative Attorney General Bill Schuette said the moves are perfectly legal.
The bills now sit on Snyder’s desk. His office released a statement saying in part: “The governor and legislators have been discussing the proposals. Whether or not he signs the bills remains to be seen based on his review of the final legislation.”
Democrats say if the governor signs the bills, lawsuits will likely follow.
