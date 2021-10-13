The demolition of the last Saginaw Beanery building started on Wednesday.
The building was home to the iconic “Bean Bunny Sign” that stood over the city for over 100 years. The site is expected to soon become the future home of a new athletic complex for Saginaw Public Schools.
The sign came down in May of this year.
