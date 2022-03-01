Construction crews will detour westbound I-69 at I-475 interchange to accommodate bridge demolition.
Starting on Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m., the westbound lanes of I-69 will be closed and detoured to northbound I-475, Stewart Avenue, and southbound I-475. The work is expected to be finished by Monday, March 7 at 5 a.m.
The work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than 2 miles of I-69 including various bridge improvements at the I-69 and I-475 interchange.
Funding for the projects is from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.
