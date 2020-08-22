“I feel like every child should have a voice and I feel like we should be their voice,” said Christie LaDouceur, organizer of today’s march.
LaDouceur lead a group of people through Saginaw to bring awareness to child sex trafficking.
“I’m marching for the children that are being sold into slavery, and the children that are being molested, raped,” said LaDoucuer.
She believes the issue needs more awareness, and that’s why she and others marched downtown Saginaw to the Saginaw County Courthouse.
“This is something that happens very often and it’s happening right under our noses,” said LaDoucuer. “It’s not just in the big cities.”
Kristen Hinkson echoes that message.
“There are a lot of sex trafficking victims out there, people don’t realize, it’s kind of a hidden problem,” said Hinkson.
Hinkson works are a counselor and drove to Saginaw all the way from Waterford to help shed light on an issue plaguing children’s innocence.
“There’s a lot of children in danger right now in every city in America,” said Hinkson.
LaDouceur wants more people to speak up and report child abusers.
“The children are our future and they need to be protected by any means,” said LaDouceur.
“A big part of this is changing the laws, making stricter laws, so there’s more consequences,” said Hinkson.
