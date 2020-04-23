Protesters demonstrated in front of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Lansing home on Thursday, voicing their opposition to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.
Dozens of people lined the streets, demanding Whitmer re-open the state, and put people back to work.
On Wednesday, Whitmer hinted she may extend the order, although some restrictions may be relaxed.
The governor said she will address the state once again regarding the possible extension on April 24.
