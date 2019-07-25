Democrats and the mayor of Traverse City are launching a campaign to force the resignation of state Rep. Larry Inman, who was charged in an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money.
The Grand Traverse Democratic Party, Mayor Jim Caruthers and others announced Thursday they hope to collect thousands of signatures calling for the Republican lawmaker to resign. Inman was indicted on federal charges in May and has been removed from legislative committees.
Democrats say Inman should be fighting for his constituents, not corruption charges in court. Inman makes nearly $72,000 annually as a legislator and is being treated for an addiction to prescription drugs.
His lawyer, Chris Cooke, says he has no intention to resign at this time and Inman is presumed innocent until a trial is held.
