Democrats are blasting Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder for signing Republican-backed laws to significantly scale back citizen-initiated measures to raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave for workers.
Rep. Christine Greig on Friday accused the governor of choosing to "rob" people of strong paychecks and good benefits. She calls his move "shameful."
The outgoing Republican governor says signing the bills was the "right policy" for Michigan residents as a whole. He contends a majority of workers will have paid medical leave and Michigan's minimum wage will stay in the top third of states nationally.
The new laws are sure to be challenged legally, because lawmakers have never before adopted citizen initiatives and then altered them in the same legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.