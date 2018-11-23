An East Tawas father was horrified to learn his daughter would need oral surgery after a possible bullying incident.
“I’m a strong person man, but I’ve shed a lot of tears the past couple weeks,” Shane Redfield said.
His 8-year-old daughter Cammie was taken to the hospital over the incident. She needs surgery to repair the damage.
After the incident Redfield spoke to TV5 about the issue of bullying at his daughter’s school.
He also said surgery would come at a price he could barely afford.
Earlier this week he received a message from her dentist.
“So we saw Cammie when she came unto us referred from Dr. John Lesneski up in Tawas and that’s when we heard her story,” said Dr. Christopher Kittle, with Greater Michigan Oral Surgeons and Dental Implant Center.
Kittle said he was touched by Cammie’s story.
He said he went through a similar operation at a young age too, which is why he decided to offer them his services.
With help from the implant center, Cammie’s procedure won’t come at a huge cost.
“Between now and then, everything that we can do to restore that area and bring it back to normal we’re going to do free of charge for her and her family,” Kittle said.
Up until her teenager years, Kittle said the family won’t have to worry about payment at his facility. He performed Cammie’s first surgery earlier this week to remove the rest of her broken tooth.
As for Redfield, he said the whole experience has been rather difficult, but he couldn’t be more grateful to see his daughter’s smile once again.
“It was scary at the time. I mean, we met down there just a couple weeks ago before Thanksgiving and they were fantastic people,” Redfield said.
The family also received more than $2,400 in donations from the community for future dental appointments.
