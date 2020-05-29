"We were very excited to get back and care for our patients," Kevin Bone said.
Kevin bone is like many dentists across Mid-Michigan who are eager to reopen.
Bone says he has always maintained a safe environment at Kevin S. Bone Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Saginaw township.
Now he's adding more layers of protection in the era of COVID-19.
"It's a bit of a new ball game because this is a unique experience,” he said. “We haven't had a virus quite like this before."
Before patients enter the waiting room, they will have their temperature checked outside and if it's over one hundred degrees they'll have to come back another time.
Bone tells us that's just one of the precautions that are in place here.
"There's a patient cleanliness station where we can give them a mask as they walk through the office if they don't have one,” he said. “And they can wash their hands with sterilization, the gel. And we're not going to have people in the waiting room. They're going to be coming in one at a time and are going to be escorted in. We've also staggered our rooms so there's no chance of people getting next to each other."
Bone showed TV5just some of the gear he'll be wearing to ensure patient safety. He says his office is as safe he can make it. Bone is encouraging everyone to go to the dentist.
"The mouth is an important part of your total health,” Bone said. “And if we can keep it clean and healthy every other part of your immune system can do a little bit less work and you'll be better off equipped to fight off viruses."
