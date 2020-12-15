Many dentists are upset by a rule made by the state of Michigan that is hindering them to help fight against COVID-19.
“In Michigan, dentists are not allowed, at this point, to be administers of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Steven Meraw, president of the Michigan Dental Association. “Dentists certainly are essential healthcare workers that want to be part of the solution throughout this pandemic.”
Meraw said dentists have adequate training as essential healthcare workers to administer the vaccine.
“While we want to help a lot, we certainly can't act outside of the law. That would be irresponsible,” Meraw said.
Lansing lawmakers would have to allow dentists to give shots.
“It would start with state legislative approval and then the Michigan Dental Association could certainly get the word out to all communities throughout the state to bring forward volunteer dentists to help,” Meraw said.
The association is looking at possibilities on how to make their hopes to help in the fight a reality.
“Our committee on insurance and governmental affairs has a task force right now that is exploring these issues and having them dialogue it at the state,” Meraw said. “Making them aware that Michigan dentists are more than willing to help out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.