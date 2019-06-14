The Denver Broncos are mourning the death of owner Pat Bowlen.
Bowlen passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. A statement from Bowlen's family was posted on the team's website early Friday, June 14.
We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.
Bowlen owned the Denver Broncos for 35 years, overseeing seven Super Bowl appearances, including the team's victory in Super Bowl 50. He was selected for the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
