The Department of Justice has requested information from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and other governors, about orders that may have resulted in deaths of nursing home residents.
The DOJ is requesting data from Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania after orders that required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients.
The DOJ says it was often done without adequate testing.
According to the justice departments these states’ orders may have resulted in thousands of deaths of elderly people in nursing homes.
Investigations are being initiated under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.
“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” said Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention New York had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths with 32,592 and New Jersey had the highest death rate with 1,733 deaths per million people.
Gov. Whitmer's press secretary Tiffany Brown released this statement:
"Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our seniors and most vulnerable residents has been a top priority throughout this crisis. The fact that this letter was sent during the middle of the Republican National Convention week to four Democratic governors should make it crystal clear that this is nothing more than election year politics by an administration that is more concerned with the president's re-election campaign than protecting Michigan seniors. We will review this letter and respond as appropriate, however, Americans would all be better served if the Trump administration stopped the partisan games and focused on delivering a real plan to defeat COVID-19."
Below is a joint statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Andrew Cuomo on the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to four democratic governor’s for documents related to nursing homes:
“This is nothing more than a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice in the middle of the Republican National Convention. It’s no coincidence the moment the Trump administration is caught weakening the CDC's COVID-19 testing guidelines to artificially lower the number of positive cases, they launched this nakedly partisan deflection. At least 14 states — including Kentucky, Utah, and Arizona — have issued similar nursing home guidance all based on federal guidelines – and yet the four states listed in the DOJ’s request have a Democratic governor. DOJ should send a letter to CMS and CDC since the State's advisories were modeled after their guidance."
You can read the letter here.
