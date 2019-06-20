The U.S. Department of Labor found that six facilities in metro Detroit were in volation of the Fair Labor Standards Act for not paying employees for time worked.
The six facilities affiliated with Beaumont Health are managed by Premier Healthcare Management Inc. in Bloomfield Hills.
DOL investigators found the facilities had automatically deducted meal breaks from employees' pay, but the workers hadn't been able to take that time off. Also, work that employees did before or after their scheduled shifts was not recorded or paid.
Nearly $1 million in back wages were paid to nearly 1,400 employees as a result of the investigation.
"I applaud the Department of Labor's dedication to ensuring workers are paid the wages they earn," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Our Payroll Fraud Enforcement Unit stands ready to assist DOL in any way it needs to continue protecting Michigan workers."
The DOL will hold quarterly payroll reviews and provide training to employees to make sure the violations don't happen again.
