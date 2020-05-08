The layoffs of approximately 900 Michigan Department of State employees is being extended for another week with the possibility of another extended.
The majority of the laid off staff include those who typically work in branch offices which remain closed.
“This was an extremely difficult decision to make,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “But balancing the needs of the families impacted by these layoffs against the fiscal realities our state and department are now facing is not a responsibility I take lightly. We will continue working on a plan to reopen branches and get our employees back to work as soon as we are safely able.”
The services available to the public remain unchanged.
