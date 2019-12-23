A Bay City auto dealer has been charged with larceny by conversion after an investigation by the Department of State Regulatory Monitoring Division and the Michigan State Police (MSP).
Officials said the charges came after the auto dealer allegedly sold a 1963 Jaguar XKE on consignment and kept the sale proceeds.
David Cotten, owner of Bay City Auto was arrested and arraigned on December 19, 2019. The warrant was issued two days before and officials said Cotton surrendered on the 19th.
According to officials, the case began in 2016 when a customer allegedly approached Cotten about selling the Jaguar on consignment. The two parties agreed to list the car for about $220,000.
Officials said a truer estimate for the Jaguar at that time would have been $126,000.
Cotten later claimed the customer wanted to trade the Jaguar in for a 1958 Cadillac Eldorado, valued at $130,000, with an understanding that the remaining $90,000 balance would be forwarded to the customer once the Jaguar is sold, officials said.
Officials said dealership records show that the Eldorado was purchased outright by the customer.
After the sale, Cotten assigned the Jaguar’s title to Bay City Auto transferring the ownership of the Jaguar to the dealership. Officials said he then brokered the sale of the car for approximately $118,300 with an auto auctioneering company in California.
Officials said the Jaguar was sold to a buyer in Germany and Cotten never remitted the sale proceeds to the Jaguar’s original owner, who was led to believe that the car was still on the market for two years.
A Regulatory Monitoring Division agent was contacted by an attorney representing the Jaguar’s original owner. After an investigation by department staff and MSP, it was referred for prosecution.
Any customers of Bay City Auto or Cotten’s other business Bay City Motors who have complaints concerning a vehicle are encouraged to contact the Regulatory Monitoring Division at 517-335-1410.
