A longtime Mid-Michigan firefighter who battled cancer twice has passed away.
Alma firefighter Marlin Brush passed away on Monday, March 2.
“Marling had been an exceptional firefighter,” said Fire Chief Harold House.
Brush was a 20-year veteran with the Alma Fire Department.
In a Facebook post, his family said he left this world and is now in heaven with his mom, dad, brother, father-in-law, and little Addison.
Brush’s death has the fire department he worked so bravely for reminiscing.
“Marling is going to be greatly missed by our fire department. Going to be hard to replace Marlin,” House said.
The department said it will always remember Brush’s contributions made to the department and the city of Alma.
“Marlin was a great firefighter, he would do anything it took to put out a fire,” House said. “He’s also a big part of the dive team, he was dive captain and put together the training.”
Chief House recalls what a family man Brush was.
“Grandkids are very close. He’d bring them down to the fire department on Saturdays while he was working and show them the trucks,” House said.
Chief House said surrounding fire departments have reached out to them with overwhelming love and support.
The Alma Fire Department plans to honor Brush for his service and help the family in any way they can.
“There’s some things coming down and of course we’ll do whatever the family needs us to do to help ease their pain a little bit and carry on and help them out right now,” House said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.