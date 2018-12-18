A local sheriff’s office is warning about a “sexting” scam targeting the area.
The Tuscola County Sheriff said that the department has received reports from victims who get into a “relationship” with someone online.
During that time, the victim will send compromising pictures or videos of themselves.
The scammer will then tell the victim that if they don’t pay up the pictures and videos will be posted online.
They may also say they are a juvenile, and tell the victim they will get in trouble if they don’t pay.
Officials said they imagine that many people are too uncomfortable to report the losses, so there are probably others that have been scammed in a similar fashion.
The department is warning people to be careful, and for parents to have a discussion with their children about the issue, and possible repercussions.
