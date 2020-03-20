The Michigan Department of Education announced virtual learning will not be counted as instructional time.
The department made the announcement in a memo on Friday, March 20.
The announcement comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"There is no mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure. However, schools can and are encouraged to offer supplemental learning opportunities to students using distance learning methods as they see fit. MDE will not be granting seat time waiver requests during this time," the department said in the memo.
Additionally, the state department said school districts cannot offer qualifying professional development for instructional time during the shutdown.
"ISDs or LEAs may certainly offer professional learning to their employees (while following guidelines regarding crowd size and other considerations). However, this professional learning would not qualify for instructional time during this period of mandated school closure," the department said.
