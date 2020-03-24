Michigan’s Department of Labor is asking residents for patience with the unemployment system as it is experiencing a high level of slowness.
According to the department, the MiLogin system is experiencing slowness today.
They said the IT team is adjusting to restore the system to full capacity.
They are apologizing for any inconvenience and appreciates the patience of everyone while they work to resolve the issue.
