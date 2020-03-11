The Michigan Department of State said the state's primary election on March 10 went smoothly despite election policy changes.
Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State, said the Department of State, Federal Election Commission and Department of Homeland Security worked with election workers and local clerks to assist in a smooth election day.
Rollow said some jurisdictions reported results later than usual due to the influx of absentee ballots and on-site voter registration.
876,845 absentee ballots were returned to state clerks for the primary. As of March 11, 13,503 total on-site registrations took place.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will work with state legislature and local clerks to provide more people, technology and time to handle responsibilities for the November election.
Rollow said part of the reason that election results were able to be processed quickly was because the numbers in many areas were not close.
The state will offer a funding matching program for jurisdictions to purchase more election machines if they need for the future, but Rollow said that they will need more staff to run the machines if a precinct orders more.
Rollow said there were no technical issues with machines.
Rollow also noted that they received no reports of election workers calling out sick or expressing concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak.
