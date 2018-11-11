A 17-year-old was involved in a rollover crash while on his way to church.
First responders were sent to the crash on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8:38 a.m. on M-55, near Dean Road, in Tawas Township.
Deputies said the 17-year-old driver from Reno Township lost control of his vehicle on icy roads.
He sustained serious injuries, but deputies said he should recover from the crash.
Deputies determined the icy roads and bald tires contributed to the crash.
