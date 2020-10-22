Three people were hurt after deputies say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle.
Sanilac County sheriff deputies were called to Galbraith Line Road and Todd Road in Fremont Township on Oct. 21 at 4:35 p.m.
Deputies said a 66-year-old man from Dearborn Heights was driving south on Todd Road and failed to stop at Galbraith Line Road, hitting a truck.
The truck was driven by a 49-year-old woman and had three passengers, a 23-year-old woman, and a 2 and 3-year-old, all from Croswell.
The Dearborn Heights man and both Croswell women were treated on scene and taken to the hospital. The children weren’t hurt.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.