Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 12:40 a.m. on August 26 about a downed motorcycle on M-46 near Church Road in Washington Township.
A short time later, the passerby found a man who was hurt near the bike.
Deputies believe a 57-year-old man from Marlette was eastbound on M-46 when his motorcycle went off the road, hit a temporary road barricade set up near the bridge, and continued on a distance before coming to a stop.
The man was transferred to Hurley Hospital in Flint for treatment, although his current condition is unclear.
Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol was a contributing factor.
The investigation continues.
