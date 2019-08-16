Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a mother hospitalized, and two children hurt.
On Wednesday, August 14, at around 1:47 a.m., Lapeer County 911 was contacted by St. Clair County 911 regarding an intoxicated woman with two young children in her vehicle. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office reports the woman was at a gas station in Capac and asking for directions to Bad Axe.
Deputies spotted her vehicle on I-69 and M-53 in Imlay City at around 1:58 a.m. and attempted to stop her. That’s when deputies said she fled north on M-53 with speeds increasing to 80 MPH or faster.
The deputy stopped the chase after around two miles due to speed and the children in the vehicle.
At 2:02 a.m., deputies said the vehicle was found off the road at the corner of M-53 and Bowers Road after failing to follow the curve. The woman and children were found outside the vehicle, injured.
The driver, a 40-year-old woman from Oxford, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said the 10-year-old daughter was taken to Beaumont Hospital and listed in serious but stable condition.
The 7-year-old was treated and released.
Investigators said they believe the woman had intentions of visiting Caseville to attend the Cheeseburger Festival, but she had a suspended driving status and her vehicle had improper registration plates and no insurance.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was contacted regarding the children.
Deputies believe that alcohol is a factor in the crash and toxicology remains pending.
The case remains under investigation.
