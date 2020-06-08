Alcohol and drugs are suspected to have been a factor in a crash between a moped and a truck.
Tuscola County Sheriff Deputies were called to Deckerville Road, near Murray Road, in Ellington Township on June 7 at 2:45 p.m.
The investigation revealed the Ford F-150 was westbound on Deckerville road, driven by a 17-year-old Deford woman.
The woman said she was following the moped, that was going slow. She told investigators she began to pass it, and the moped began to turn south at the intersection of Murray Road, without using a turn signal.
The moped, which was driven by a 55-year-old Caro man, hit the front passenger side of the truck.
The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the moped after hitting the truck.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by Flight Care. Investigators say alcohol and drugs are suspected at this time.
The driver of the truck, and a passenger were not hurt. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected on their part, according to investigators.
