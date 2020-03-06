Deputies said alcohol and possibly drugs appear to be factors in a crash that injured two people.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sheridan Road at around 3:38 p.m. on March 5 after Tuscola County 911 received several reports of an erratic driver.
Deputies found the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle near Brown Road, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
Officials said their preliminary investigation showed the erratic driver of the Ford Explorer Sports Trak, a 30-year-old woman from Flint, was responsible for the crash.
Both drivers were slightly injured.
Deputies did say possibly drugs, and alcohol, appear to be factors in the crash.
Information is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review and charges.
