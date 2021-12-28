A Saginaw County man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.
Deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to a venue in Swan Creek Township for a criminal sexual conduct complaint on Christmas Eve.
The investigation revealed there were two victims, the 13-year-old and the 17-year-old, the sheriff’s office said.
A suspect was identified and arrested. Gary Wayne Duranso, 58, of Swan Creek Township, was formally charged on Dec. 27 for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of indecent exposure.
