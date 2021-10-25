A suspect accused of stabbing his brother has been taken into custody.
Deputies responded to the 10000 block of N. East County Line Road in Wise Township about 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 for a domestic assault between two brothers.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned one of the brothers, an 18-year-old man from Kentucky, was stabbed in the leg with other lacerations, none were life threatening, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim indicated that he was in an argument with his brother, a 20-year-old man from Kentucky, and his brother stabbed him with a small knife, the sheriff’s office said. The brother left the residence before law enforcement arrived.
Deputies were told the suspect may have been heading to an address in Coleman or somewhere south of there. A Midland County deputy found the suspect’s car at a gas station and quickly found the suspect and took him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.