Deputies in Tuscola County are searching for a stolen ATV.
According to deputies, a red and black Yamaha Kodiak 450 was taken from the front yard of a home on Van Cleve Rd. in Tuscola Township.
Deputies said the ATV was taken on Monday, April 27 in between the hours of 2 a.m. and 11 a.m.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Coleman at 989-673-8161 ext. 4049.
If you would like to report your information anonymously, click here.
