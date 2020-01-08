Hit-and-run investigation
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information following a hit-and-run incident.

Deputies said the incident happened on Jan. 2 on Isabella Road, north of Blue Grass.

The vehicle that left the scene was captured on a private citizen’s dash man, according to officials, and will have passenger side damage.

If you have seen the vehicle, or know who owns it, call the deputy at 989-779-3353.

