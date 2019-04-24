Deputies are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed at knife point.
It happened late on April 23 at J’s Korner Store, 1002 E. Midland Road, in Bay County.
Deputies said a man, approximately 30-years-old, went into the store armed with a knife. He demanded the female clerk empty the cash register, and then took off, investigators said.
The man ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was hurt.
