Investigators believe there may be more victims out there after a Michigan man is accused of making child porn.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Duane Richard Forrest, 47, of Sault Ste. Marie, on multiple sex crime charges. They said the arrest came after deputies began investigating a sexual assault and a manufacturing child pornography case.
Officials said Forrest has lived in the Chippewa County area most of his life, although he did live in lower Michigan, possibly the Mid-Michigan area, for a short period of time. They said some victims have been identified but believe there may be more out there.
If you have any information regarding Forrest, or any other potential victims, call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 906-635-6355 and ask for Detective Mitchell.
Forrest has been arraigned on the following 14 counts: 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in the 1st degree against a child, 3 counts of producing child sexually abusive material, 3 counts of CSC in the 3rd degree against a child, 3 counts of CSC 2nd degree against a child, 2 counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
