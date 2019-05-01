Deputies and citizens in Saginaw County were honored Wednesday for their efforts to help others in the community.
Dozens of people were recognized at the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Annual Award Ceremony.
A letter was read aloud during the ceremony detailing the life and death struggle for the great grandson of Special Deputy Dave Hartung.
In August 2018, Hartung pulled his 4-year-old great grandson out of the bottom of a pool.
"The hardest thing was looking down at my great grandson and the color, the gray that I saw in him," Hartung said.
His training kicked in and after 23 long minutes of CPR his loved one came back.
"When he started crying it was just so heartwarming that I knew he was going to be good," Hartung said.
He was given the Life Saving Award for his efforts to save his great grandson.
This same award was given to Deputy Anthony Genia who saved a 2-year-old boy who hung upside-down from his car seat after a rollover crash.
“It was just another call that I responded to like any one of my brothers and sisters in uniform,” Genia said. “It was another call that we got dispatched to and had to get done."
First responders weren’t the only ones who received awards.
Kathy Kelley, who owns the St. Charles Motel, earned the community relations award for her help catching Scott Janner.
Authorities said Janner tried to escape Kelley’s motel after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in February.
Many other people were honored for their work.
As for Hartung, he said the award is nice but every day he gets to spend with his great grandson is much better.
