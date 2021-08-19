Deputies in Sanilac County are still searching for an escaped inmate who walked off a job site.
On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10:20 a.m., 27-year-old Aaron Anthony Roll was working at a job site in Flynn Township as part of the Inmate Work Crew Program when he walked away, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
Roll was last seen eastbound from the area of Shepherd Road and Peck Road in Flynn Township, wearing a white T-shirt and an orange set of inmate pants.
He's described as 5’11”, 189 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Roll is from the Applegate and Croswell area, the sheriff's office said.
The inmate work crew program uses lower classification inmates to perform community service, the sheriff’s office added.
Anyone with information on Roll’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 1-800-881-5911 ext. 2.
