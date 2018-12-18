For the fifth year, deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office brightened some families’ holidays, beginning Tuesday to deliver 60 gifts of either cash or food certificates.
Each year anonymous cash donors contribute to a fund that this year totaled $6,000.
Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the program started when a group of Huron County residents came to him and asked that his department distribute either $100 bills or food certificates to people who have seen hardship.
“Each year I inquire with local police agencies, clergy, municipal and school leaders, and other organizations who deal with the well-being of people, to seek out recipients,” said Hanson.
He said it is not often easy to decide who to help, but they are people who have lost a loved one, had extended illness, grandparents raising grandchildren, or have lost a job because of businesses shutting down.
“We also contribute to a couple of non-profit organizations committed to the same type of cause,” Hanson added.
Distributing the gifts takes a few weeks, because Deputies make the deliveries unannounced, and people aren’t always home, but Hanson said the officers don’t mind the task.
“We consider it a great honor to be held in such high regard by such unselfish, generous, private individuals, who have entrusted us to help out others on their behalf,” he said.
