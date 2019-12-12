The Huron County Sheriff's Office is delivering gifts to families who had endured some type of hardship this year.
This is the sixth year in a row the sheriff's office has done this with the help of anonymous donors.
"This program began six years ago when caring Huron County citizens wanting to remain anonymous, came to me and asked that we use our discretion to distribute $100 bills or $100 food certificates to those who may have had a bad year, or were in a bad way," Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a press release.
Deputies will deliver 58 $100 gifts of either cash or food gift certificates to people who experienced a setback this year. Some of those hardships include losing a loved one, suffering a serious illness, or losing a job.
"We’ll also contribute to a couple of non-profit organizations committed to providing services to homeless or other displaced individuals," Hanson said.
In addition, the Bad Axe City Police Department will provide Christmas dinner to six families who have endured some type of hardship.
Hanson said he inquires with local agencies and leaders to seek out recipients.
"Although deciding who actually gets the gifts is very difficult because the money is limited, we consider it a great honor to be held in such high regards by such unselfish, generous, private individuals, who have entrusted us to help out others on their behalf," Hanson said.
The program has averaged about $5,000 per year over the last five years. Two of those years it received more than $7,000, Hanson said.
"The residents of Huron County should be very proud of the many volunteers, contributors and other organizations who have put Huron County way out in front of other counties when it comes to caring and sharing their good will. Know that myself and the Deputies of our Sheriff’s Office consider it our pleasure," Hanson said.
