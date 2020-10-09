A driver claimed brake failure was the reason they slammed into a home, sparking a gas leak.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Attica Road and Summers Road in Attica on Oct. 7 at 2:39 p.m.
Deputies said a 72-year-old Imlay City woman was going west on Attica Road and failed to stop at the T-intersection. She instead said her brakes failed, and she hit a home on the west side of the road, severely damaging the front porch and detaching the gas meter. The vehicle didn’t stop until it hit an unattached garage.
No one in the home was hurt, but they were immediately evacuated due to a gas leak.
Deputies said the driver had a suspended driving status for the past 8 years.
She was treated at the hospital, then arrested and released with an appearance citation for the criminal charge of driving while license suspended.
