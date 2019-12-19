Investigators believe a woman fell asleep behind the wheel, causing her vehicle to go off the road.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to W. Sanilac Road near Arnold Road on Dec. 18 at around 10:15 p.m.
Deputies said a 36-year-old Fairgrove woman fell asleep, went off the road, and hit a ground wire that was attached to a utility pole. The utility pole then broke in half and hit the vehicle, causing it to stop.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
