Cash, prescription drugs, and scales were among things found with a woman on probation for drug crimes.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Nov. 3 in a neighborhood on the west end of Houghton Lake.
Deputies said the driver had a large amount of cash, prescription drugs, digital scales, packaging materials, and was concealing multiple baggies of crystal methamphetamine.
The report has been turned over to the prosecutor for review.
