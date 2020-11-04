Driver found with cash, drugs
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff

Cash, prescription drugs, and scales were among things found with a woman on probation for drug crimes.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Nov. 3 in a neighborhood on the west end of Houghton Lake.

Deputies said the driver had a large amount of cash, prescription drugs, digital scales, packaging materials, and was concealing multiple baggies of crystal methamphetamine.

The report has been turned over to the prosecutor for review.

