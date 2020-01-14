Investigators said a driver lost control on slushy roads and hit another vehicle.
Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies were called to S. Van Dyke Road near Cooper Road in Marlette Township at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Deputies said a 37-year-old Marlette woman was northbound on S. Van Dyke Road when she hit some slush on the road, crossed the center line, and hit a truck, driven by a 27-year-old woman from Caro, that was going southbound.
The Marlette woman was taken to the hospital. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
