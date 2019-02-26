Two people were hurt after investigators said a Jeep tried to pass a semi-truck, lost control, and ended up under the truck’s trailer.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was called to M-115 near Silver Lake Drive in Clare County’s Surrey Township at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Deputies said a 27-year-old man from Cadillac was driving the Jeep when he tried to pass a semi-truck in the passing lane.
That’s when investigators said the Jeep hit an icy patch, causing it to go under the semi-truck’s trailer.
The driver of the Jeep, and his passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Midland, were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland for treatment.
Their names, and conditions have not been released.
